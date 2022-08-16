Tatiana Maslany’s ‘She-Hulk’ has smashed onto critics’ TV screens, and her entry into the MCU is earning positive reviews.
In “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green, 6-foot 7-inch super-powered hulk. The series will welcome a host of MCU veterans, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The show’s trailer also hinted that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is showing up following his reintroduction into the MCU in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
“She-Hulk” also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The series was directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Coiro and Gao.
Screeners for the first four episodes were made available to the press, and the first reactions arrived on social media Tuesday night.
TheWrap’s Andi Ortiz was “sold before the first five minutes were even up.”
“Tatiana is predictably great as Jen Walters,” Ortiz tweeted. “And the premiere’s stinger is inarguably one of the MCU’s best scenes ever.”
TheWrap Senior Television reporter Brandon Katz also enjoyed the newest Marvel TV show.
“So I absolutely adored the first four episodes of #SheHulk,” he wrote. “Refreshingly low stakes with a clear character-centric focus that endears you to Jen Walters before revving up the bigger plot. Cameos executed cleverly. Best collection of post-credit jokes in the MCU.”
“One of the things that makes #SheHulk so great in a similar way to WandaVision is that it’s not restricted to that 6 episode format,” wrote Matt Ramos. “It’s designed like an actual tv show and they’re letting the overall story breathe because there’s 9 episodes in total.”
One negative review of the show still praised Maslany’s acting.
“Saw 4 episodes of #SheHulk // #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw: It’s a misfire,” Courtney Howard tweeted. “Ally McBeal, But in a Marvel Universe should be a clever idea & yet…Gender observations are basic & sound smug. An absentee villain. 4th wall breaking is Fleabag-gy, yet true to comics. Tatiana Maslany is great.”
