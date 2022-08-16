Tatiana Maslany’s ‘She-Hulk’ has smashed onto critics’ TV screens, and her entry into the MCU is earning positive reviews.

In “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green, 6-foot 7-inch super-powered hulk. The series will welcome a host of MCU veterans, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The show’s trailer also hinted that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is showing up following his reintroduction into the MCU in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“She-Hulk” also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The series was directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Coiro and Gao.

Screeners for the first four episodes were made available to the press, and the first reactions arrived on social media Tuesday night.

TheWrap’s Andi Ortiz was “sold before the first five minutes were even up.”

“Tatiana is predictably great as Jen Walters,” Ortiz tweeted. “And the premiere’s stinger is inarguably one of the MCU’s best scenes ever.”

One of the things that makes #SheHulk so great in a similar way to WandaVision is that it’s not restricted to that 6 episode format.



TheWrap Senior Television reporter Brandon Katz also enjoyed the newest Marvel TV show.

“So I absolutely adored the first four episodes of #SheHulk,” he wrote. “Refreshingly low stakes with a clear character-centric focus that endears you to Jen Walters before revving up the bigger plot. Cameos executed cleverly. Best collection of post-credit jokes in the MCU.”

“One of the things that makes #SheHulk so great in a similar way to WandaVision is that it’s not restricted to that 6 episode format,” wrote Matt Ramos. “It’s designed like an actual tv show and they’re letting the overall story breathe because there’s 9 episodes in total.”

One negative review of the show still praised Maslany’s acting.

“Saw 4 episodes of #SheHulk // #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw: It’s a misfire,” Courtney Howard tweeted. “Ally McBeal, But in a Marvel Universe should be a clever idea & yet…Gender observations are basic & sound smug. An absentee villain. 4th wall breaking is Fleabag-gy, yet true to comics. Tatiana Maslany is great.”

Read more of the first “She-Hulk” reactions below:

#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw is just the best. It is so funny and surprising and delightful, as much a character study as it is a “lawyer show.” Was constantly in awe of (and truly tickled by) the distinct tone, style and personality the series established and followed through on. Loved pic.twitter.com/dfCHLMs3fG — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 16, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law far exceeds all of my expectations. This show is extremely self-aware & self-deprecating. In the first 4 episodes it has answered numerous burning MCU questions in very clever ways. It's hilarious, fun, & Tatiana Maslany is phenomenal!#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/DCkCDXRZvD — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) August 16, 2022

Marvel’s #SheHulk is a VERY funny legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall. This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tatiana Maslany performance. Also, Tim Roth rules! pic.twitter.com/Sx3cDTVUa4 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk is a fun, clever and relatable show. I love Tatiana Maslany as Jen Walters / She-Hulk. The writing is funny and witty. Breaking of the 4th wall is well utilized. Looking forward to more. — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 16, 2022