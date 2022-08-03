‘She-Hulk’ Team Teases ‘Great Chemistry’ Between Jen Walters and Daredevil: It’s ‘Something That People Are Going to Love’

Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney+ later this month, particularly as the show will welcome back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock ahead of the character’s upcoming solo series “Daredevil: Born Again.”

While its Emmy-winning star Tatiana Maslany, director-executive producer Kat Coiro and head writer-executive producer Jessica Gao wouldn’t delve into specifics during the Television Critics Association summer press tour Wednesday, the team did tease an exciting upcoming dynamic between the two heroes.

“The tone of our show is so different, and to see his character in the tone of ‘She-Hulk’ is really fun,” Gao said during the panel. “To watch Matt Murdock and Jessica Walters – She-Hulk and Daredevil – go toe-to-toe and match wits is something that people are going to love.”

Both in the comics and within the MCU, Walters and Murdock are lawyers, which makes “She-Hulk” a natural landing spot for Cox after his reintroduction in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Cox previously played the role in three seasons of Netflix’s “Daredevil,” though it is widely believed this will be explained as a variant of the MCU version of the character.) After “She-Hulk,” Daredevil is expected to pop up in the upcoming Disney+ series “Echo” before headlining his own show.

Maslany and Cox have “great chemistry” with one another, with Maslany describing her co-star as “amazing.” Coiro compared the show and the interplay between the two characters to the work of one of the classic Hollywood era’s most versatile and successful filmmakers.

“It’s really, really fun seeing them together,” Coiro said. “It really has the vibe of, like, an old Howard Hawks movie.”

In “She-Hulk,” Jennifer Walters (Maslany) — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single 30-something who also happens to be a green, 6-foot 7-inch, super-powered hulk. The series will welcome a host of MCU veterans, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.