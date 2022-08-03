A new premiere date and rollout for Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” was announced Wednesday during the streamer’s presentation at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Instead of debuting on its originally announced premiere date of Wednesday, August 17, “She-Hulk” will premiere Thursday, August 18. The nine-episode comedy series will then roll out weekly on Thursdays, marking a change in strategy.

The move marks Disney+’s continued expansion of its programming schedule. While certain blockbuster series such as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Ms. Marvel” and “The Book of Boba Fett” debuted new episodes on Wednesdays, Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” delivered new chapters on Fridays, a day Netflix has long dominated with its own new binge releases. “She-Hulk” will be the first Marvel series to drop new episodes on Thursdays.

In “She-Hulk,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green, 6-foot 7-inch super-powered hulk. The series will welcome a host of MCU veterans, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The show’s trailer also hinted that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is showing up following his reintroduction into the MCU in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“She-Hulk” also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The series was directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Coiro and Gao.

Disney+ also revealed premiere dates for several other new and returning series:

“Growing Up,” created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, will debut on September 8. The hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories.

“Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory,” from National Geographic, premieres on September 8. Led by 29-year-old Nat Geo explorer Bertie Gregory, the series tells extraordinary, real-life animal stories in the secretive corners of the wild world.

“Super/Natural,” executive produced by James Cameron and narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, premieres September 21. The new series will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2 debuts September 28. After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart, and their coach, Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham), take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel).