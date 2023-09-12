‘The Shift’: Angel Studios’ First Original Film Slated for Dec. 1

Fresh off the blockbuster success of “Sound of Freedom,” Angel Studios is offering up its first original feature. “The Shift,” a multiverse thriller starring Kristoffer Polaha, Neal McDonough and Sean Astin, will open theatrically on Dec. 1

“The Shift” concerns a man (Polaha) who is plucked from his existence and coerced into assisting “The Benefactor” (McDonaugh, again playing a devilishly charismatic “agent of chaos”) in his multiverse-spanning plans. However, Kevin Garner just wants to get back to his wife (Elizabeth Tabish, who plays Mary Magdalene in “The Chosen”).

“The creative ethos at Angel fostered the opportunity to shape this unique blend of sci-fi, romance, and allegory,” producer Ken Carpenter said. “They gave us the runway to make a film that charts new territory.”

Paras Patel and Rose Reid co-star in the film. Carpenter’s Nook Lane Entertainment prodcued and Brock Heasley wrote and directed the feature-length adaptation of a 2010 short feature.

“‘The Shift’ is a bold project that defies labels and is unlike anything in the market,” Angel Studios chief content officer Jeffrey Harmon said. “Director Brock Heasley’s dedication, tenacity, and vision reminds me of our history at Angel. Eight years ago, he came up with a concept and made a short film for $500. Then, Brock joined up with our team, an incredible cast, and the Angel Guild to crowdfund and produce a one-of-a-kind project.”

He continued, “The origin story of funding and producing ‘The Shift’ is as unique and compelling as the plot of the film itself. I believe many up and coming filmmakers will model their own careers after what Brock Heasley has accomplished with Angel Studios.”

“The Shift” will open on a weekend with zero wide releases. Demographically specific event films such as this aren’t just about playing to comparatively niche fanbases. It’s also about providing wide release theatrical features during weekends or seasons where the major studios are not. With (thus far) no major wide releases between “Wish” and “Napoleon” on Thanksgiving weekend and “Wonka” on Dec. 15, “The Shift” does almost qualifies as a mitzvah.