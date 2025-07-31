Shirley Halperin Exits Hollywood Reporter for Rolling Stone, Maer Roshan Becomes Sole EIC of THR

Shirley Halperin is stepping down as co-editor-in-chief of The Hollywood Reporter after less than a year and taking the same position for Rolling Stone.

She becomes the first woman to lead the legacy music publication in its 60-year history. THR co-EIC Maer Roshan will become the brand’s sole editor, while Rolling Stone executive editor Sean Woods is being promoted as co-lead alongside Halperin.

The Hollywood Reporter and Rolling Stone, both of the Penske Media Corporation (PMC), shared the news Thursday. Halperin took the position at The Hollywood Reporter at the end of November. Before that, she led LA Magazine for two years, but resigned in July of 2024 amid a conflict with the owner over layoffs and accusations of not paying freelancers.

“I’m very proud — personally and professionally — to help usher in the next era of the world’s most formidable music brand as its first female editor-in-chief,” Halperin said in a statement. “And to share the title and work shoulder-to-shoulder with Sean Woods, who has steered Rolling Stone’s editorial and fortified its place as a leader in journalism over the last two decades, is an added honor.”

RS CEO Julian Holguin said of the new appointments, “Sean and Shirley are unmatched in their expertise and passion for storytelling, and their partnership will play a pivotal role in shaping Rolling Stone’s future.”

“Both bring exceptional vision and a deep understanding of the brand’s legacy,” he continued. “Their leadership will continue to drive the world-class journalism and culture-shaping conversations that Rolling Stone’s audience has come to expect.”

The THR shake-up comes as the Hollywood trade has seen several years of rolling layoffs and strategic shifts. A round of layoffs last summer saw the exit of longtime TV editor Lesley Goldberg, who had been with the outlet since 2003, alongside senior editor of diversity and inclusion Rebecca Sun. This was followed by more cuts in August 2024 that included executive managing editor Sudie Redmond, deputy editor Degen Pener, copy editor/film critic Sheri Linden, video editor Colin Burgess and special correspondent Lachlan Cartwright.

Amid those summer job cuts, THR’s vice president and publisher Elisabeth Rabishaw announced she was retiring after 14 years, but would stay on as a consultant.

Of his newly instated role as THR’s sole editor-in-chief, Roshan said Thursday, “It’s been a real privilege to work here with the best editors and writers in the business. At a time of unprecedented change in the media industry and in Hollywood, we have a chance to innovate and expand this brand into new areas while preserving the journalistic excellence that has made THR the most respected entertainment industry publication in the world.”