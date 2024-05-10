Two big pieces of news for “Shōgun” fans: FX is nearing a Season 2 renewal, and Hiroyuki Sanada has signed a deal to return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, according to multiple media reports. This comes as rumors swirl that the FX series is considering switching from the limited series category to the drama category ahead of the 2024 Emmys.

The details surrounding a potential new season of “Shōgun” are still being finalized. However, if this move happens, it will have major ramifications on the awards front. Exactly what a second season of the FX original may look like will impact how the series will be submitted for the Emmys.

FX declined comment for this story.

Securing Sanada would be essential to continuing “Shōgun” in any capacity. Both James Clavell’s book of the same name and the FX adaptation follow Lord Toranaga as he schemes to become shōgun, the name given to the military ruler of Japan, and lead his country to an era of peace. Not only does Sanada portray this important role, but he also served as a producer on the series and was heavily involved in everything from the script translation process to the day-to-day scenes.

Based on Clavell’s 1975 book of the same name, “Shōgun” is the second adaptation of this particular property after the 1980 NBC series. It’s also been a massive hit for FX. During the 10 weeks the series was airing new episodes, “Shōgun” never fell out of the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report’s list of Top 3 shows, measuring viewership across streaming, cable and broadcast. In a television era defined by flash-in-the-pan hits, that sort of longevity is a rarity. The series was a viewership win from its first episode, securing 9 million views globally across Hulu, Disney+ and Star+ in its first six days of streaming.

