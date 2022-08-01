‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors and A24 Team With Showtime for Comedy Pilot ‘Mason’

Showtime has greenlit the half-hour comedy pilot “Mason,” produced by A24 and created and executive produced by Nathan Min (“Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars.

The Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), who directed “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” will direct and executive produce alongside Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “Nope”).

“Mason” is described as a surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as “Mason,” seeking connection in a loud world. It’s based on the real-life experiences of Min.

“Nathan has brought Showtime a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today,” Amy Israel, executive vice president of original programming and global scripted at Showtime Networks, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see him team up with Daniels – who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen – as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. ‘Mason’ has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers.”

Min is a writer, cartoonist and stand-up comedian based in New York City. He was previously supervising producer on “Ten Year Old Tom” and prior to that worked as a co-producer “Joe Pera Talks With You.” He began his career as a sketch writer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Daniels wrote and directed “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which has become the highest-grossing movie in A24 history at $100 million worldwide. Their other credits include “Swiss Army Man,” “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” and “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

Produced by A24, “Mason” is executive produced by Min, Daniels and their producing partner Jonathan Wang, and Yeun and Adam Kopp of Universal Remote.