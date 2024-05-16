Marvel Comic Adaptation ‘Silk: Spider Society’ Canceled at Amazon

“Silk: Spider Society” has been canceled at Amazon, according to media reports.

The project, which is based on Marvel Comics characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, will not move forward as an MGM+ and Prime Video series after being in development at the studio for five years and being greenlit for two.

The TV series centers on Cindy Moon, a young Korean American woman who is bitten by the same spider that bit “Spider-Man” legend Peter Parker. The bite happens just as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family, prompting her to become the superhero known as Silk. The civilian version of her character also made small appearances in the Tom Holland Spider-Man films.

“The Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang has been set to serve as showrunner for “Silk: Spider Society” as part of her multiyear overall deal with Amazon Studios, with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal working alongside Kang as executive producers.

Prior to its cancellation, “Silk: Spider Society” was set to be the first “Spider-Man” live action TV show that would debut on Prime Video and MGM+ as part of Amazon’s 2022 agreement with Sony Pictures. Under the agreement, new series extending from the “Spider-Man” universe — IP owned by Sony — would debut globally in more than 240 countries and territories on Prime Video and domestically on MGM+’s linear channel.

The news comes just one day after a Nicolas Cage-led “Spider-Man” spin-off series, titled “Noir,” was announced to have been greenlit to series by Prime Video and MGM+ during Amazon’s inaugural upfront presentation. The series is set to follow “an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero,” per the official logline. The character was previously seen in the Spider-Verse films.

Lord, Miller and Pascal will serve as EPs for “Noir,” which is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, alongside coshowrunners and EPs Oren Uziel (“The Lost City,” “22 Jump Street”) and Steve Lightfoot (“Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Shantaram”).