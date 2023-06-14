‘Silo’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

The Apple TV+ sci-fi drama “Silo” will return for Season 2, the streamer revealed on Wednesday of the Season 1 finale, airing Friday.

The news comes after the thriller series became the most in-demand breakout show for the week of May 27-June 2, surpassing the competition with a demand that was 24.4 times that of the average series, according to data from Parrot Analytics.

“It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic ‘Silo’ quickly become Apple’s number one drama series,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement. “As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.”

“We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life,” series creator Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, said. “Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.”

Rebecca Ferguson, who also executive produces, stars in the dystopian drama about the last 10,000 people on earth who live in a silo a mile underground to protect them what they’ve been told is a toxic surface. The cast also includes Common, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, David Oyelowo, Avi Nash and Chinaza Uche.

“Silo” is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios and based on the novels by Howey. The series is executive produced by Yost, Howey, Ferguson, Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda. Morten Tyldum directed the first three episodes and is also an EP.