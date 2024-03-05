Sinbad Makes First Public Appearance Since 2020 Stroke: ‘Expect to See More of Me Soon’

Over three years after the stroke that took him out of the public eye, Sinbad has addressed his fans.

“Expect to see more of me soon and don’t freak out if you turn around and I’m standing right behind you,” the comedian said in an Instagram Reel. “Miracles happen.”

The video starts with Sinbad watching a clip of the reunion of “A Different World” cast. As part of a 10-city tour that focused on HBCU campuses, the cast appeared onstage at Atlanta’s Morehouse College. Though Sinbad was unable to be at the event in person, he was able to Zoom in, an experience he called “so cool.”

“It’s wild that the kids even know who I am. That’s beautiful. Thank you to everybody who’s been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life. It means a lot,” Sinbad said. “God has been with us, and He’s carried me.”

The comedian also said “I feel those prayers” from his supporters and fans.

In November of 2020, the comedy icon suffered a stroke. Since then he’s largely stayed away from the public eye, save for one post about his recovery in 2022. That post also thanked his fans for their love and support and launched a website where people could follow his recovery and donate if they wish.

“Stay funky, stay blessed,” Sinbad said via the post.

Sinbad became a household name in the 1990s thanks to his standup specials and comedy roles. Most notably, he starred as Coach Walter Oakes in “A Different World” and as David Bryan on “The Sinbad Show.” He’s also appeared in the films “That’s Adequate,” “Coneheads,” “Houseguest” and “Jingle All the Way.”

