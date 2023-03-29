Freeform’s “Single Drunk Female” Season 2 trailer is here to show that Samantha Fink’s sober journey is only the starting point in her story.

The comedy series — set to return Wednesday, April 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform, and releasing the full ten-episode second season on Hulu Thursday, April 13 — showed a glimpse of Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) working to become more self-sufficient after getting more comfortable in her sobriety.

The new trailer, debuting exclusively on TheWrap, finds Sam looking for apartments with her friend Felicia (Lily Mae Harrington) to move into now that she’s been sober for a year and a half.

“If last season was Sam having to deal with her worst self to become her best self, this year it’s ‘I did everything right! Why doesn’t my life work yet?!'” Daisy Gardner, showrunner, executive producer and writer said in a statement to TheWrap.

“Sam has stayed sober. She found the thing she’s great at, AA. And she’s doing all the right things. But the world is much much bigger than AA. It’s not fair, and it’s going to hurt you,” Gardner added. “The challenge is coping with failure when you’ve done everything right. How do you react when you’re not the one, for once, who messed everything up?”

“In order to survive the real world, she’s going to have to learn to live with the discomfort the real world brings. In recovery this is what’s known as taking life on life’s terms.”

The trailer also shows various scenes of Sam taking power in her life, from attending AA meetings to attending the first steady job she’s had in years and a new relationship.

The cast of “Single Drunk Female” includes Ian Gomez (left), Ally Sheedy, Garrick Bernard, Lily Mae Harrington, Sofia Black-D’Elia and Sasha Compere.

“It’s the first time I’ve felt like celebrating my existence since I was 11,” Sam says in the video as footage from her upcoming 29th birthday party shows the action to come. Her mother Carol (Ally Sheedy) pays a compliment to Sam about how good she looks “even with no makeup,” which Sam takes with a grain of salt because of how much makeup she is wearing.

And it wouldn’t be a new season without some drama, as the trailer introduces the chaos to come with broken down tents, metal detectors and Sam loudly yelling “I quit!” before walking away from a group of confused onlookers.

The trailer also features glimpses of new cast members Busy Phillips, Molly Ringwald, Bob the Drag Queen and Ricky Velez, who are all set to make appearances this season.

“Single Drunk Female” stars Black-D’Elia, Sheedy, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, and Ian Gomez. Created by Simone Finch, the show comes from 20th Television and is executive produced by Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, Finch, John Riggi, Phil Traill, Nora Silver and Leslye Headland.