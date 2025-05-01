Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ Returns to Imax 70mm Screens Later This Month

If you missed Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” in its eye-popping Imax 70mm version, you are in luck, as Warner Bros. Pictures will re-release the film in nine Imax 70mm theaters across North America, from May 15 to May 21. Tickets go on sale today.

“Audiences have spoken and we listened,” Jeff Goldstein, president of global distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures, said in a statement. “If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s ‘Sinners.’ Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it—or see it again—in 70mm Imax.”

“Sinners” will be back in Imax 70mm at the following theaters – CityWalk Stadium 19 + Imax (Los Angeles), Irvine Spectrum and Imax (Irvine), Lincoln Square 13 + Imax (New York City), Metreon 16 + Imax (San Francisco), Indiana State Museum (Indianapolis), Arizona Mills Imax (Phoenix), AutoNation Imax (Ft. Lauderdale), Webb Chapel Imax (Dallas) and Colossus Imax (Toronto).

If you have not seen “Sinners,” it tells the story of a pair of twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan), who, after World War I and spending some time with Al Capone in Chicago, return to their small Mississippi town to open a juke joint. Of course, on opening night, they are confronted by an even more insidious force – an ageless vampire (Jack O’Connell), looking to turn them into his unholy creatures of the night.