‘Snake Eyes’ New Trailer: Henry Golding Must Complete the 3 Challenges of the Warrior (Video)

In the latest trailer for “Snake Eyes,” the origin story for the silent ninja killer from the “G.I. Joe” franchise, Henry Golding is brought into the Ninja Clan and told he must complete “The Three Challenges of the Warrior,” which if he survives will give him access to “our knowledge and our power.”

The trailer begins with Golding’s Snake Eyes salvaging the life of his partner in battle Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji), with the two of them escaping from a group of gangsters after Golding’s boss demands that he execute Storm Shadow for betraying the group’s trust. He’s then taken under the Ninja Clan’s wing and given a home he never had.

“I can’t change your past, but I can offer you a purpose,” Koji’s character says in the new trailer. “I believe in you.”

“Snake Eyes” also stars “Ready or Not” actress Samara Weaving stars as Scarlett and “Money Heist” breakout star Úrsula Corberó stars as the Baroness.

The movie is the third live-action film based on the “GI Joe” toy line and will focus on the origins of the fan-favorite character known for his masked face, black commando uniform and ninja training. Robert Schwentke, the director of “Red” and “R.I.P.D.,” directed “Snake Eyes” for Paramount and Skydance.

“Beauty and The Beast” screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the screenplay, and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner produced the film. Jeff Waxman is executive producing. Hasbro/eOne and Skydance co-produced, while MGM co-financed.

The story centers on Snake Eyes’ origins where he tries to become a member of the Arashikage Clan, a ninja clan based in Japan. According to “G.I. Joe vs. Cobra: The Essential Guide,” the Arashikage worked as shadowy assassins for generations, using deception to earn their keep as ninjas, as well as developing a reputation for being able to perform impossible tasks.

“Snake Eyes” opens in theaters, Dolby Cinemas and IMAX on July 23. Check out the new trailer above. And you can also check out a special featurette detailing the secrets behind “G.I. Joe’s Greatest Duo” in Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow below.