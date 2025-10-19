‘SNL’: Domingo Returns to Remix Taylor Swift With Sabrina Carpenter in Cold Open | Video

Marcello Hernández’s Domingo returned to crash Matt’s (Andrew Dismukes) 30th birthday celebration with the help of Sabrina Carpenter in tonight’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open.

Things started off awkward enough with Matt’s ever-unfaithful wife, Kelsey (Chloe Fineman), telling her husband she’d enlisted some special guests to show up at their Olive Garden dinner. Those guests, much to Matt’s disappointment, turned out to be Kelsey’s best friends, the Kelsquad (Carpenter, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla and Veronika Slowikowska).

The girls teamed up for a few loosely choreographed song-and-dance numbers, the first of which was set to a remixed version of Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia.” It was only a matter of time, though, before Hernández’s Domingo arrived to, once again, profess his undying love for Kelsey. He did just that, and this time with the help of some pyrotechnics.

Unfortunately, Domingo’s brother (Pedro Pascal) was nowhere to be seen. You can watch the “SNL” cold open yourself in the video below.

nashville hates to see the kelsquad coming pic.twitter.com/4KlP1rudBQ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 19, 2025

Kelsey’s friends recounted how she hit them up to go on a trip to find the best gift for Dismukes’ Matthew. “They say Disney is the most magical place on Earth, but we’re banned from there, so we went to Nashville,” the girls announced, before recounting the events of their trip to the beat of “The Fate of Ophelia.” Turns out, Kelsey used the trip to reunite with Hernández’s Domingo.

“Domingo was in Nashville?” Dismukes’ frustrated husband asked, only for Fineman’s Kelsey to remind him that he could have gone on the trip with her. “No, I couldn’t have, because I was in Albany attending a self worth seminar,” Matt replied. After interrupting the escalating tension with a rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra,” the Kelsquad were then joined for their third song, a remix of Alex Warren’s “Ordinary,” by Domingo himself.

“I may be the love of your life, but I respect that you are a wife,” Domingo serenaded. By the time everything was said and done, Fineman’s Kelsey was up there dancing with him, even as she promised Dismukes’ Matt that it “won’t happen again.” (Spoiler alert: It definitely will.)

Domingo’s return this week marks his fourth “SNL” appearance since the character made his debut in the Ariana Grande-starring “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch last October. The last time “SNL” featured Domingo was during its 50th anniversary special in February. That sketch, titled “Vow Renewal,” not only introduced Pedro Pascal as Domingo’s brother, Ronaldo, but also included Carpenter’s debut as Sophie, a close friend of Fineman’s Kelsey.

Last week’s “SNL” cold open saw host Amy Poehler parody U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi with the help of fellow, returning “SNL” cast member Tina Fey, who made a surprise cameo as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.