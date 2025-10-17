‘SNL’ Sets Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell as Next Season 51 Hosts

“Saturday Night Live” Season 51 has lined up its next three hosts and accompanying musical guests.

“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Eternity” star Miles Teller will host the late night staple’s Nov. 1 episode, while Brandi Carlile will serve as the episode’s musical guest. The night will mark Teller’s second time hosting “SNL” and Carlile’s fourth overall appearance on the series.

Nikki Glaser will make her “SNL” hosting debut a week later on Nov. 8. She will be joined by musical guest and fellow “SNL” rookie Sombr.

“The Running Man” and “Chad Powers” actor Glen Powell, meanwhile, has been tapped to host the sketch comedy series’ Nov. 15 episode. Olivia Dean will perform as that night’s musical act. The episode will mark both Powell and Dean’s “SNL” debuts.

The announcement comes just one day ahead of the longtime NBC comedy show’s next episode, which will see “Man’s Best Friend” singer Sabrina Carpenter pull double duty as both host and musical guest. “SNL” will then go on a brief, one-week hiatus before returning on Nov. 1.

“SNL” Season 51 kicked off on Oct. 4 with an episode headlined by Bad Bunny and Doja Cat. “SNL” alum Amy Poehler made her return to the series a week later as the host of its Oct. 11 episode, which also marked the series’ official 50th anniversary. In addition to Poehler, the night saw the returns of some of her fellow, former “SNL” cast members — namely, Tina Fey and Seth Meyers. “Brat” singer Charli XCX playfully crashed Role Model’s performance of “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” as well.

Before its Season 51 premiere, “SNL” experienced some major cast shakeups with Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim all exiting the series over the summer. Their departures made way for new cast members Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

Rounding out the Season 51 cast have been returning players Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, James Austin Johnson, Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernández, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline.

New episodes of “SNL” air live Saturday nights on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET and stream simultaneously on Peacock.