‘SNL’ Sets Lady Gaga and Shane Gillis as March Hosts

“SNL” has tapped Lady Gaga and Shane Gillis to host the NBC sketch show in March.

The “Abracadabra” singer will pull double duty as both host and musical guest on March 8, marking the second time she has served as both host and musical guest on the same night.

The week prior, Gillis will host “SNL” for the second time on March 1. The “Tires” star and co-creator will host alongside musical guest Tate McRae, who takes the “SNL” stage for the second time.

Lady Gaga’s “SNL” episode will come just one day after she releases her upcoming album, “Mayhem,” on Friday, March 7. On Tuesday, Gaga released the track list for “Mayhem,” which includes already-released songs, “Disease,” “Abracadabra” and “Die With a Smile” featuring Bruno Mars, as well as new songs, “Garden of Eden,” “Perfect Celebrity,” “Vanish Into You,” “Killah ft. Gesaffelstein,” “Zombieboy,” “LoveDrug,” “How Bad Do U Want Me,” “Don’t Call Tonight,” “Shadow Of A Man,” “The Beast” and “Blade of Grass.”

The March 8 episode will be Gaga’s second appearance as host and fifth time serving as a musical guest.

Dave Chappelle hosted the first “SNL” episode of 2025, before Timothée Chalamet pulled doubled duty as both a host and musical guest later in January.

“SNL” took a pause on new episodes in February as the sketch show prepared for its 50th anniversary weekend celebration, which saw “SNL” air its first-ever show on Saturday night before concluding with a three-hour “SNL50” special on Sunday.

The “SNL50” special, which brought back dozens of “SNL” alum alongside a slew of other stars, brought in 14.8 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, rivaling the 15.4 million viewers brought in by the 2025 Grammys in February.

Lorne Michaels serves as the creator and executive producer of “SNL,” which is produced in association with Broadway Video.