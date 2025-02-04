2025 Grammys Score 15.4 Million Viewers, Down 8% From Last Year

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The 2025 Grammys brought in an impressive audience, though not as impressive as last year’s.

The 67th awards show, which broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena, drew 15.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The show broadcast live on CBS and live streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime. The event was also notable on social media, securing 102.2 million interactions and exceeding all sports, news and entertainment programs.

Still, that viewership is down over 8% from the 2024 Grammys, which brought in 16.9 million viewers on CBS. At the time, last year’s show brought in the biggest audience the awards show has seen since 2020, soaring 34% from the 2023 show, which brought in 12.4 million viewers.

The Grammys has gradually returned to its pre-pandemic numbers after bringing in 18.8 million viewers in 2020 and 19.9 million viewers in 2019. The 2021 and 2022 shows saw ratings lows, with the 2021 show bringing in just 9.39 million total viewers while the 2022 ceremony scored 9.59 million total viewers.

Sunday’s ceremony came nearly a month after the Los Angeles wildfires began raging, prompting the show’s executive producers to pivot the event to embrace a “renewed sense of purpose” to raise funds for fire relief and honor first responders. The show culminated with the Los Angeles fire department presenting the night’s biggest award, Album of the Year, to Beyoncé for “Cowboy Carter,” marking the first time she had snagged the win.

Other big wins included Doechii taking home her first Grammy for Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Chappell Roan being named Best New Artist in a competitive category and Kendrick Lamar sweeping his categories by winning five Grammys, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us.”