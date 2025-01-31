The Grammys Hope to Help LA Rebuild After the Wildfires, but Don’t Expect a ‘Down-Hearted’ Show

In the wake of the devastating wildfires that overtook Los Angeles throughout January, Grammys executive producer Ben Winston knew the show could have the power to bring the city together and begin rebuilding.

“We always felt, if it was safe to do so and if we had the permission of the local government and ambulance, fire and police service — all of which gave a green light for this event to happen — we all felt that it really should happen,” Winston told TheWrap, pointing to the roughly 6,500 blue collar workers who get a wage from contributing to the music-centric show, including drivers, set designers and florists, among others.

“It hasn’t been the easiest time for our industry,” Winston, who EPs alongside Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins, said, noting how last year’s Grammys were impacted by the writers’ strike while the previous two ceremonies dealt with the residuals of the COVID-19 pandemic. “If we want to actually support Los Angeles and support the people of Los Angeles, canceling events like this, as long as it’s safe to do so, isn’t a smart idea.”

Whereas other awards shows pushed their ceremonies while some canceled altogether, the Grammys stuck with their pre-planned date of Sunday, Feb. 2, instead embracing a “renewed sense of purpose” to raise funds for fire relief as well as honor first responders. Throughout the night, the Grammys will promote three charities, but Winston clarified he doesn’t want the burden of donating to fall only on audiences, encouraging the show’s sponsors and network to get involved as well.

The renewed focus prompted Winston and his team to pivot the first few acts of the show, though it didn’t throw too much of a wrench in their previous plans as the bulk of planning doesn’t start up until the first week of January anyways.

“A lot of artists got in touch [that] wanted to be part of the show because they felt it was important that the music community rally around and did their bit — we were very moved by the amount of artists that wanted to be part of contributing to the night,” Winston said. “I think a couple of artists probably changed their songs, you know, so that it was more in tone with what we’re doing. And other artists didn’t need to change a thing.”

As of Friday morning, the performers list includes Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims and Raye, while presenters include Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Taylor Swift, Victoria Monét and Will Smith. But Winston said to expect the unexpected when it comes to performers, saying “there will be a few surprise performances that might be a bit unexpected.”

While Winston said the show would pay tribute to the fire departments containing the wildfires, as well as a handful of local Los Angeles business, he insisted fans should not expect “too much of a down-hearted show,” calling it more of a celebration than anything else.

“We’re going to celebrate this city, which we’ve all re-fallen in love with since the crisis happened,” he said. “There is a community spirit that I haven’t seen before in L.A. in the 10 years I’ve lived here, and we’re really going to celebrate L.A. and do our little bit to help rebuild it.”

With the Golden Globes marking the first major awards show of the season just days before the wildfires hit, all eyes have been on subsequent ceremonies to see how awards shows address the devastating fires. That’s especially true prior to the Oscars, which has received several calls from major celebrities — from Stephen King to Jean Smart — to shift its format or fully cancel.

“We’ve got to get the balance right between making sure that the tone of the show is respectful of what’s happened — that we do some good on the night, which I think we can do — but I think it’s also OK to celebrate the last year of music,” Winston said. “When things happen in your life — devastating things, bad things — I’m not convinced you’re running to the cinema to watch your favorite movie, and I don’t think you’re turning on your favorite TV show, you’re not listening to a podcast — I think what you’re actually doing is listening to music … there’s always a place for music regardless of what’s happening in the world.”

Trevor Noah hosting the 66th Grammy Awards (Getty Images)

Host Trevor Noah is someone Winston trusts wholeheartedly to strike the right balance on Sunday as he hosts the Grammys for the fifth consecutive year after beginning hosting in 2021.

“I’m very lucky that five years later, he still wants to do it with us,” Winston said, ensuring he’ll get the tone right. “He’s both incredibly smart, he’s very, very funny. He can bring levity to any moment, and he’s got a real emotional intelligence. That means he is the perfect person to be hosting Sunday’s Grammys.”

With Winston at the helm of the Grammys for several years, he noted the show during COVID-19 was the most difficult to produce due to logistical concerns. Still, planning the 2025 show has been a bit more emotional as friends and co-workers face devastation and evacuation, saying, “We feel it everyday.”

“The team pulling together the artist community, pulling together everybody wanting to be part of the show in some way … being so creative and imaginative with their thinking about producing the show, it’s been a very inspiring thing to be part of,” he shared.

The 2025 Grammys air Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will be available to stream live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers the day after it airs.