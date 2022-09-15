“Saturday Night Live” said goodbye to several castmates at the end of last season, but they’re adding four more as featured players for Season 48.

Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker join the show, which returns Oct. 1, NBC announced Thursday.

Hernandez, a Miami native, was recently selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022. Kearney comes from Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” and Disney+’s “The Mighty Ducks.” They were also tapped for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2019.

Previously featured on Netflix’s “Introducing …” showcase and NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” Longfellow was also selected as one of TBS’s “Comics to Watch” for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival.

Walker was also previously selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase. He has written for Freeform’s “Everything’s Trash” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

We learned earlier this month that Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor will not be returning to “SNL.” Newcomer Aristotle Athiras, who debuted as a featured player last season, will also not be back.

They are now among seven cast members who have announced exits from the long-running NBC series, joining Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, all of whom won’t be back this year.

“Saturday Night Live” Season 48 will premiere on Oct. 1. The hosts and musical guests for these episodes have not yet been announced, but will be shortly. The next new episodes will air Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, the "SNL" season premiere episode will stream live on Peacock on Oct. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.