‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Cast and Character Guide

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” races back into theaters with a slew of familiar faces and a couple new ones.
The big addition for the threequel is Keanu Reeves voicing Shadow the Hedgehog – a fan favorite character from the franchise. Jim Carrey is also back and this time pulling double duty playing both Ivo and Gerald Robotnik. Ben Schwartz also returns once again to voice the titular speedster.
Here are all the big names in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” and where else you have seen them.
Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog
Ben Schwartz once again voices Sonic in the sequel.
Schwartz has a number of credits to his name but is most recognized for playing Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on “Parks and Recreation” from 2010-2015. He also appeared in Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty,” voicing a number of characters in “Invincible” and appearing in “Renfield.”
Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog
Keanu Reeves joins the cast for the franchise’s third out as Shadow the Hedgehog.
Reeves’s list of iconic roles goes deep. He’s most known for playing Neo in “The Matrix” but is also recognizable more recently as John Wick in the action flicks of the same name. Reeves also played Johnny Utah in “Point Break,” Jack in “Speed” and Ted in the “Bill and Ted” franchise.
Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails
Colleen O’Shaughnessey voices Tails.
O’Shaughnessey has made a career voicing Tails so just about anywhere the fox shows up in modern Sonic shows, games and films expect it to be her. She also voiced Jazz Fenton in the Nickelodeon cartoon “Danny Phantom.”
Idris Elba as Knuckles
Idris Elba once again voices Knuckles the Echidna.
Elba voiced Knuckles in his own Paramount+ series earlier in 2024. He’s also known for playing Heimdall in the “Thor” franchise, as well as “Luther,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beasts of No Nation.”
Jim Carrey as Ivo Robotnik & Gerald Robotnik
Jim Carrey pulls double duty in the Sonic sequel as both Ivo and Gerald Robotnik.
Carrey is most known for the titular role in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Bruce Almighty,” “The Mask” and “The Cable Guy.”
James Marsden as Tom
James Marsen plays Tom in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.”
Marsden is most known for playing Cyclops in the Fox “X-Men” films. He also appeared in HBO’s “Westworld” and earned acclaim in the Freevee series “Jury Duty” where he played a heightened version of himself.
Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone
Lee Majdoub plays Agent Stone in the film.
Majdoub appeared as a recurring character in the CW series “The 100” and lent his voice to a slew of video games like “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” and “Star Wars: Outlaws.”