‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Cast and Character Guide

The latest film about the Blue Blur hits theaters Dec. 20

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” races back into theaters with a slew of familiar faces and a couple new ones.

The big addition for the threequel is Keanu Reeves voicing Shadow the Hedgehog – a fan favorite character from the franchise. Jim Carrey is also back and this time pulling double duty playing both Ivo and Gerald Robotnik. Ben Schwartz also returns once again to voice the titular speedster.

Here are all the big names in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” and where else you have seen them.

Jim Carrey (Getty Images)
Read Next
Jim Carrey Admits He Returned to the 'Sonic' Franchise Because 'I Need the Money'
"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog

Ben Schwartz once again voices Sonic in the sequel.

Schwartz has a number of credits to his name but is most recognized for playing Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on “Parks and Recreation” from 2010-2015. He also appeared in Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty,” voicing a number of characters in “Invincible” and appearing in “Renfield.”

sonic-the-hedgehog-3-shadow
Keanu Reeves as Shadow in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” (Paramount Pictures)

Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog

Keanu Reeves joins the cast for the franchise’s third out as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Reeves’s list of iconic roles goes deep. He’s most known for playing Neo in “The Matrix” but is also recognizable more recently as John Wick in the action flicks of the same name. Reeves also played Johnny Utah in “Point Break,” Jack in “Speed” and Ted in the “Bill and Ted” franchise.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails

Colleen O’Shaughnessey voices Tails.

O’Shaughnessey has made a career voicing Tails so just about anywhere the fox shows up in modern Sonic shows, games and films expect it to be her. She also voiced Jazz Fenton in the Nickelodeon cartoon “Danny Phantom.”

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Idris Elba as Knuckles

Idris Elba once again voices Knuckles the Echidna.

Elba voiced Knuckles in his own Paramount+ series earlier in 2024. He’s also known for playing Heimdall in the “Thor” franchise, as well as “Luther,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beasts of No Nation.”

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Jim Carrey as Ivo Robotnik & Gerald Robotnik

Jim Carrey pulls double duty in the Sonic sequel as both Ivo and Gerald Robotnik.

Carrey is most known for the titular role in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Bruce Almighty,” “The Mask” and “The Cable Guy.”

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

James Marsden as Tom

James Marsen plays Tom in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.”

Marsden is most known for playing Cyclops in the Fox “X-Men” films. He also appeared in HBO’s “Westworld” and earned acclaim in the Freevee series “Jury Duty” where he played a heightened version of himself.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone

Lee Majdoub plays Agent Stone in the film.

Majdoub appeared as a recurring character in the CW series “The 100” and lent his voice to a slew of video games like “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” and “Star Wars: Outlaws.”

"Knuckles" (Paramount+)
Read Next
'Knuckles' Cast and Character Guide: Who's in the 'Sonic' Series Spinoff?

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments