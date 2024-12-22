‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Cast and Character Guide

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” races back into theaters with a slew of familiar faces and a couple new ones.

The big addition for the threequel is Keanu Reeves voicing Shadow the Hedgehog – a fan favorite character from the franchise. Jim Carrey is also back and this time pulling double duty playing both Ivo and Gerald Robotnik. Ben Schwartz also returns once again to voice the titular speedster.

Here are all the big names in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” and where else you have seen them.