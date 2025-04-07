Sony Pictures Entertainment Taps Jay Levine as Chief Strategy Officer

Sony Pictures Entertainment has tapped Hartbeat CEO Jay Levine to serve as its chief strategy officer and executive vice president of business operations.

In his new role, Levine will be responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives, overseeing corporate development, investments, mergers and acquisitions, and providing direct oversight of a portfolio of SPE businesses and departments. He will report directly to SPE president and CEO Ravi Ahuja.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jay to Sony Pictures,” Ahuja said in a Monday statement. “He brings not only deep expertise and a great reputation, but also a collaborative spirit and strong relationships that will help drive our company’s growth. Jay’s insight and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate.”

As the former CEO of Kevin Hart’s media company, Levine oversaw all aspects of the private equity-backed multi-platform entertainment company’s activities, including the development, production, marketing, distribution and other exploitation of its intellectual property and experiences.

During his tenure, Hartbeat’s programming included Netflix’s “Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” and Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.” He also renewed or restructured key deals with partners like Netflix, NBCUniversal, Sirius XM, Procter & Gamble and Draft Kings.

Prior to Hartbeat, Levine worked at Warner Bros. for over a decade and served in a variety of senior leadership roles for WarnerMedia, most recently leading WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group’s business operations and strategy for WB Pictures Group, HBO and HBO Max programming, WB Television Group, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, WB Animation, TBS, TNT, DC, consumer products, global brands & experiences, and other traditional and digital content businesses. Prior to Warner, Levine worked in Disney’s corporate strategy and business development group, as well as ESPN.

“Sony Pictures’ dynamic portfolio of businesses and commitment to innovation presents a really unique and exciting opportunity,” Levine said of his hiring. “I look forward to collaborating closely with Ravi and the entire leadership team to advance the company’s opportunities for expansion and growth given the evolving media landscape.”