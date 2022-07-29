We've Got Hollywood Covered
Sony Nets a First Quarter Profit on the Back of Strong Results From Pictures Division

Company executives noted global macro-economic pressures on the horizon

Sony Earnings

Photo illustration by TheWrap

Sony Group Corp. reported modest growth in its first fiscal quarter thanks to strong results from its entertainment division, but warned of financial challenges to come.

The company generated $17.5 billion in revenue between the months of April and June and a group profit of $1.65 billion. This was slightly below analyst expectations via Yahoo Finance, with an average projection of $18.04 billion in revenue. Overall, net profit rose 3% from a year earlier while revenue increased 2.4% year-over-year.

In terms of Hollywood, Sony’s Pictures Division – which oversees film and TV operations – generated $2.64 billion in revenue and $394 million in operating profits. This represented a significant year-over-year increase from the $1.87 billion in revenue and $232 million in profit the division garnered during the COVID-impacted Q1 of 2021.

Without an in-house premium streaming service to prop up, Sony has become Hollywood’s top content arms dealer with lucrative Pay 1 and Pay 2 deals with Netflix and Disney. Netflix’s June comedy “The Man From Toronto” and Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind” Season 3 are also among the recent titles that originated from Sony’s entertainment division.

Quarterly results for the Japan-based company were impacted by the fluctuating value of the U.S. dollar. In an attempt to curb decades-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve has been using interest rates at the same time that the Japanese Yen has fallen in value.

More to come…

