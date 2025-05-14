Sony Reports $7.32 Billion Annual Profit Despite Gaming, Electronics Sales Dip

Available to WrapPRO members

The company behind Playstation 5 warned U.S. tariffs could dent its operating profit in the year to come, but that it is “responding quickly” to ongoing trade deals

Sony Earnings
Photo illustration by TheWrap

Sony, late on Tuesday night, reported its annual net profit increased 18% to 1.14 trillion yen, or $7.32 billion. The Japanese multinational conglomerate achieved that big profit jump despite a conspicuous drop in fourth quarter revenue, driven largely by a decline in sales from its gaming and consumer electronics sectors between January and March.

The Tokyo-based company also warned shareholders its 2025 operating profit could take a 100 billion yen — or $642 million — hit due to U.S. tariffs. Sony, in its presentation to shareholders, said it is “responding quickly” to the tariffs and that it is confident it will “manage the impact” without much of an issue.

Sean Burch

Sean is a business reporter who covers tech and media for TheWrap based in New York City. His beat includes companies like Meta and TikTok, as well as notable industry figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Sean covers the news landscape and closely watches digital media.  

Comments