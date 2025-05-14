Sony Reports $7.32 Billion Annual Profit Despite Gaming, Electronics Sales Dip

Sony, late on Tuesday night, reported its annual net profit increased 18% to 1.14 trillion yen, or $7.32 billion. The Japanese multinational conglomerate achieved that big profit jump despite a conspicuous drop in fourth quarter revenue, driven largely by a decline in sales from its gaming and consumer electronics sectors between January and March.

The Tokyo-based company also warned shareholders its 2025 operating profit could take a 100 billion yen — or $642 million — hit due to U.S. tariffs. Sony, in its presentation to shareholders, said it is “responding quickly” to the tariffs and that it is confident it will “manage the impact” without much of an issue.