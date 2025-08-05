‘South Park’ Claps Back at Homeland Security for Using New Episode to Promote ICE

“South Park” responded to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security using a teaser still from the animated comedy series as promotion to join the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and in a very Eric Cartman way.

‘Wait, so we ARE relevant?” the post from “South Park”‘s X account read. “#eatabagofdicks.”

The raunchy animated series roasted President Donald Trump in its Season 27 premiere, depicting the president in bed with Satan and complaining about his micropenis. The White House fired back at the satirical series after the episode’s premiere July 23, claiming “this show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

An upcoming teaser for the second episode of Season 27 included footage of an animated Trump groping Satan’s leg under the table at a dinner party and footage of ICE officers presumably raiding South Park. At one point in the teaser, the character Mr. Mackey is seen riding in a van with ICE officers.

The still that Homeland Security used on its X account shows a fleet of masked ICE officers riding in vans through the animated town. The July 29 teaser used to promote the second episode of Season 27, which airs this week on Comedy Central, has since earned 1 million views on YouTube and counting.

The season premiere scored 5.9 million viewers across Comedy Central and Paramount+ in its first three days, according to Nielsen and internal data. The episode titled “Sermon on the ‘Mount” featured not only a viral takedown of President Trump but also of Comedy Central’s parent company Paramount Global. “South Park” Season 27 was the series’ biggest linear season premiere share since 1999.

The White House called the series “fourth-rate.”

Following the season premiere, co-creator Trey Parker delivered a mocking apology to the president while on a panel at Comic-Con in San Diego: “We’re terribly sorry.”