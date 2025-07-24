“South Park” came back to TV screens with a bang, and the Internet is cracking up at all the shots it took at President Donald Trump, his habitual practice of suing his opposers and his relationship with Paramount.

“Good morning and Happy Thursday to everyone who LOVES the way the ‘South Park’ guys absolutely cooked trump in their latest season premiere, he is going to hate the accurate size of his tiny member,” one X user shared online after Wednesday’s episode on Comedy Central. “Be a shame if everyone retweeted this.”

And in the midst of laughing at Trump, some social media users also cackled at how hard the show went despite Paramount — which now has a $1.5 billion, five-year deal with “South Park” — just recently settling a $16 million lawsuit with the president over CBS’ Kamala Harris “60 Minutes” interview.

— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 24, 2025

“#SouthPark doing this after Paramount, one of the main a$$-kissers of the administration, paid the creators 1.5 Billion dollars is MAGNIFICENT. #southparkseason27,” one person wrote in an X post.

#SouthPark doing this after Paramount, one of the main a$$-kissers of the administration, paid the creators 1.5 Billion dollars is MAGNIFICENT. #southparkseason27
— Angela (@AngelaQueensNY1) July 24, 2025

Everyone’s banter online eventually made it over to “South Park’s” team, and even they came in with some more jokes.

“Hey, Satan,” the post read from the official “South Park” X account, which included an image of Trump in bed with the devil. The account for the show even changed its profile picture to an image of its Jesus character.

Season 27 of “South Park” premiered on Comedy Central on Wednesday after the main show’s two-year-long break — an effort that creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone orchestrated as to not cover another presidential election. The first episode was titled “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” and it absolutely did not disappoint its fans. Check out more of the reactions, below.

Paramount execs watching the South Park premiere

Paramount execs watching the South Park premiere

#SouthPark
— Tony Johns (@WhyGarth) July 24, 2025

Any decent human being after tonight's #southpark episode. Well done
— Bwill614 (@BWill614) July 24, 2025

Yeah, Trump is definitely suing South Park! I'm crying 😂😂😂😂
— Van (@vanman_1000) July 24, 2025

I am cackling at tonight's season premiere of #SouthPark. Trey & Matt have some brilliant, twisted minds & I l love it.
— Paige (@16Paige60) July 24, 2025

trey and matt just gave the biggest "f you" to trump and I'm here for it.#SouthPark
— mandi ✨ (@spacegirlmandi) July 24, 2025

well this aged poorly, in good taste. great fucking episode. trey and matt are legendary. #southpark
— Jay – Lowkey Tech Guy (@_wanderingloner) July 24, 2025

Matt and Trey after getting $1 billion and gathering everyone to make a South Park episode in under 48 hours
— 🌻 Kate 🌻 (@tinaturnacorner) July 24, 2025

South Park making the most of their free speech before it gets sued away from them.
— Hank Thompson (@Hank_Thompson) July 24, 2025