‘Space Cadet’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Blasting Off in the New Prime Video Movie? | Photos

Emma Roberts and Gabrielle Union lead a familiar crew

Prime Video

Can you really survive NASA’s training program without the proper qualifications? Well, Emma Roberts is about to find out in “Space Cadet.”

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the Liz W. Garcia-directed film centers on Tiffany “Rex” Simpson (Roberts), a young woman who’s always dreamed of going to space. That’s a big dream though, and so far, she’s struggling to get there. So, with the help of her best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), Rex manages to get into NASA’s program with a “doctored” application.

Of course, she tends to stick out like a sore thumb, so the name of the game is really just surviving. And you’ll recognize a lot of the people she meets along the way.

You can check out the cast of “Space Cadet” below.

Prime Video

Rex (Emma Roberts) — Rex is the core of “Space Cadet,” snagging a spot in NASA’s training program in the worst way. She’s played by Emma Roberts, who fans will recognize from “American Horror Story,” “Scream Queens,” “We’re the Millers” and more.

Prime Video

Pam Proctor (Gabrielle Union) — Pam Proctor is one of NASA’s program directors, and she’s played by the incomparable Gabrielle Union. You’ll recognize her from films like “Bring It On,” “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Think Like a Man” and many, many more.

Prime Video

Logan (Tom Hopper) — Logan is NASA’s other program director, who works alongside Gabrielle Union’s Pam. Tom Hopper plays the man, best known for starring in “The Umbrella Academy” and “I Feel Pretty.”

Prime Video

Toddrick (Sebastián Yatra) — Sebastián Yatra plays Toddrick, but you may recognize his voice more than his face. He’s a famous international singer, notably singing “Dos Oruguitas” on the “Encanto” soundtrack.

Prime Video

Nadine (Poppy Liu) — Nadine is Rex’s best friend and the one responsible for “embellishing” her application to get into NASA’s program. Poppy Liu plays the character, previously starring in “Hacks” and season two of “The Afterparty.”

Prime Video

Captain Jack (Andrew Call) — No, this isn’t that Captain Jack. This one is played by Andrew Call, who you might remember as Sonny from “Grease Live!” back in 2016. Most recently, he appeared in an episode of “FBI: International” as Mark Shaw.

Prime Video

Dr. Stacy (Desi Lydic) — Comedian Desi Lydic plays Dr. Stacy, but you’ll definitely recognize her more just as herself. She’s a correspondent for “The Daily Show,” appearing multiple times each week.

Prime Video

Miriam (Josephine Huang) — Miriam is another recruit, played by Josephine Huang. She’s largely had small appearances in major shows like “WeCrashed,” “Pose,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and more.

Prime Video

Grace (Yasha Jackson) — Yasha Jackson plays Grace, and you’ll most likely recognize her as Jada Harris from “The Flight Attendant” with Kaley Cuoco. Jackson also had an arc on Freeform’s “The Bold Type” as Dr. Alicia Golden.

