‘Space Cadet’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Blasting Off in the New Prime Video Movie? | Photos

Can you really survive NASA’s training program without the proper qualifications? Well, Emma Roberts is about to find out in “Space Cadet.”

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the Liz W. Garcia-directed film centers on Tiffany “Rex” Simpson (Roberts), a young woman who’s always dreamed of going to space. That’s a big dream though, and so far, she’s struggling to get there. So, with the help of her best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), Rex manages to get into NASA’s program with a “doctored” application.

Of course, she tends to stick out like a sore thumb, so the name of the game is really just surviving. And you’ll recognize a lot of the people she meets along the way.

You can check out the cast of “Space Cadet” below.