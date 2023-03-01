dylan lyons spectrum 13 news death

Dylan Lyons reporting from the field. (Spectrum News 13)

How Spectrum News’ LA Station Is – and Isn’t – Addressing Reporter Safety After Fatal Orlando Shooting | Exclusive

by | March 1, 2023 @ 4:59 PM

Insiders tell TheWrap that multiple journalists had faced an array of incidents while reporting and have not seen security measures improve

Multiple journalists at Spectrum News’ station in Los Angeles have raised safety concerns to management long before the fatal Orlando shooting — and have not seen any real action to increase security, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. But they did get a guest speaker from CNN…

“Journalists who experienced incidents in the field started to raise concerns that it was becoming more and more dangerous to shoot in the field with no security,” said the individual.

Joseph Kapsch

