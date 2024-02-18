‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Dominates at Annie Awards

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was the big winner at the 51st Annie Awards on Saturday, taking the prize in seven different categories at the annual ceremony that honors animated film, television and special productions.

The freewheeling sequel from Sony Pictures Animation was named Best Feature and also won in the direction, FX, character design, production design, music and editorial categories. The seven wins matched the number won by its 2018 predecessor, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” but fell well short of the record 11 won by 2017’s “Coco.”

Three of the Oscar nominees in the Best Animated Feature category besides “Spider-Verse” (incidentally, a record-breaker for the longest animated American feature of all time) also won awards: Studio Ghibli’s “The Boy and the Heron” won for its character animation and storyboarding, Netflix’s “Nimona” won for writing and for Chloe Grace Moretz’s voice acting, and “Robot Dreams” won in the Best Feature – Independent category.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” won for the best character animation in a live-action film.

In the television categories, “Blue Eye Samurai” won six awards, “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” won three and “Star Wars: Visions” won two.

The Oscar nominee “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” was named the year’s best animated short.

Other winners included “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie” (Best Special Production), Tenacious D’s “Video Games” (Best Sponsored), “Ghee Happy” (Best TV/Media – Preschool), “Hilda” (Best TV/Media – Children), “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” (Best TV/Media – Limited Series) and “The Little Poet” (Best Student Film).

In one high point of the ceremony, voice actor Eric Bauza (in character as Daffy Duck, no less) demanded that the shelved “Coyote vs. Acme” film be seen by audiences, to many cheers from the crowd.

The Annie Awards were established in 1972 by the Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association, ASIFA-Hollywood. The Best Animated Feature category was established in 1991 – and in the first 22 years of that category, the winner has gone on to take the Oscar for Best Animated Feature 15 times, including seven of the last 10 years.

In juried categories, the Winsor McCay Award for career achievement went to animator Charlotte “Lotte” Reiniger (posthumously), composer Joe Hisaishi and producer Marcy Page; the June Foray Award went to the BRIC Foundation co-founders Alison Mann and Nicole Hendrix; the Ub Iwerks Award went to John Oxberry (posthumously) and the Special Achievement Award went to the artists of Walt Disney Animation.

That last award came on the 100th anniversary of Disney animation, and also in the first year in Annie Awards history in which Disney or Pixar were not nominated in the Annies’ top feature-film category.

The ceremony took place in Royce Hall on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.

The winners:

BEST FEATURE

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST FEATURE – INDEPENDENT

“Robot Dreams”

Arcadia Motion Pictures

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

“Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie”

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

ElectroLeague

BEST SPONSORED

“Video Games” by Tenacious D

Pinreel Inc

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

“Ghee Happy”

Episode: “Navagraha”

Ghee Happy Studio

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

“Hilda”

Episode: “Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle”

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

“Blue Eye Samurai”

Episode: Pilot: “Hammerscale”

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”

Episode: “Enkai”

Triggerfish & Blinkink

BEST STUDENT FILM

“The Little Poet”

Student director: Justine King

School: California Institute of the Arts

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

“Blue Eye Samurai,” Thomas Decaens, Karl Burtin, Laurent Bretonniere

Episode: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

FX: Blue Spirit

BEST FX – FEATURE

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari, Naoki Kato, Nicola Finizio, Edmond Boulet-Gilly

Sony Pictures Animation

FX: Sony Pictures Imageworks

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

“Blue Eye Samurai,” Alex Bard

Episodes: 101, 104 and 106

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

“The Boy and the Heron,” Takeshi Honda

Studio Ghibli Distributed by GKIDS

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Fernando Herrera, Chris Hurtt, Nathan McConnel, Daniel Cabral, Chris McGaw

Marvel Studios

FX: Framestore

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” Insomniac Games Animation Team

Insomniac Games

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” Jose Lopez

Episode: “The Beyonder”

Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Jesús Alonso Iglesias

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

“Star Wars: Visions,” Paul Young

Episode: “Screecher’s Reach”

Lucasfilm Ltd. / Cartoon Saloon

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

“Star Wars: Visions,” Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo du Toit

Episode: “Aau’s Song”

Lucasfilm Ltd. / Triggerfish

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Daniel Pemberton, Metro Boomin

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

“Blue Eye Samurai,” Toby Wilson, James Wilson, Emil Mitev

Episode: “The Great Fire of 1657”

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Production

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Patrick O’Keefe, Dean Gordon

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” Ben Juwono

Episode: “Goodnight Moon Girl”

Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

“The Boy and the Heron,” Hayao Miyazaki

Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Diamond White, “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

Episode: “Moon Girl Landing”

Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Chloë Grace Moretz, “Nimona”

Annapurna Animation for Netflix

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

“Blue Eye Samurai,” Amber Noizumi

Episode: “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

“Nimona,” Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor

Annapurna Animation for Netflix

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

“Blue Eye Samurai,” Yuka Shirasuna

Episode: “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” editorial team

Sony Pictures Animation