The Tobey Maguire version of Spider-Man is coming to Disney+.

Spider-Man Will Help Disney+ Spin a Web That Captures Streaming Customers | Charts

by | April 28, 2023 @ 1:44 PM

Getting rights to the Sony-controlled character’s films is a good move to battle churn

Disney and Sony recently agreed to bring several Spider-Man movies to Disney+, with some available Friday and others in May — a deal that will work favorably for Disney+, according to Parrot Analytics data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Spider-Man is one of the few Marvel characters Disney doesn’t have rights to, because of a licensing deal that dates back to 1999, a decade before Disney bought Marvel. While the new deal doesn’t include the rights to stream new Spider-Man films immediately after their theatrical release, subscribers to Disney+ will still have access to a set of older Spider-Man movies that continue to be popular with American audiences.

