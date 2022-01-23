‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Takes Box Office No. 1 Back From ‘Scream’

As the box office labors through another dry spell, Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has retaken the No. 1 spot on the charts from Paramount/Spyglass’ “Scream,” earning $14.1 million in its sixth weekend.



Having passed the domestic run of “Black Panther” last weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” now joins the fellow MCU film among the short list of films since the turn of the century to earn at least five No. 1 weekends. Such an achievement has become increasingly rare as the rise of home entertainment has made the box office more frontloaded than in the 80s and 90s.



“Spider-Man: No Way Home” currently ranks fourth on the all-time box office domestic charts with a North American total of $721 million. “Avatar” sits in third with $760.5 million. Globally, the film now stands sixth all-time with $1.69 billion, passing the global run of “Jurassic World” in 2015.

“Scream,” meanwhile, slipped to No. 2 with $12.4 million in its second weekend, a 59% drop from its $30 million opening. Such a result isn’t too surprising as R-rated horror films, particularly slasher films like “Scream,” tend to be more frontloaded. But with a $24 million production budget, “Scream” is already turning a theatrical profit with a 10-day domestic total of $51.3 million.



A pair of Universal films follow with Illumination’s “Sing 2” taking No. 3 with $5.7 million in its fifth weekend, giving it a total of $128 million as the sequel continues its run as the highest grossing animated film of the pandemic era. In fourth is the sole newcomer in the top 5, the faith-based period romance “Redeeming Love,” which opened to $3.7 million from 1,903 theaters.



“Redeeming Love” has joined “The 355” as the second Universal release this month to open below $5 million, though this film has a much smaller screen count as Universal is aiming it towards evangelical audiences and is only handling distribution with no marketing or production spend. The film was panned by critics with an 11% Rotten Tomatoes score but did somewhat better with audiences with a B+ on CinemaScore and a 95% RT audience rating.



20th Century’s “The King’s Man” completes the top 5 with $1.8 million earned in its fifth weekend, inching past the $100 million worldwide mark with $31.5 million domestic and $73.8 million overseas.



In eighth on the charts is Gravitas Ventures “The King’s Daughter,” a film that the distributor picked up after Paramount unceremoniously dropped it from its slate three weeks before release back in 2015. With a mere $750,000 grossed this weekend from 2,170 theaters, “The King’s Daughter” stands as one of a few box office bombs to gross less than $1 million from a wide release of more than 2,000 locations. The film has Rotten Tomatoes scores of 24% critics and 81% audience.