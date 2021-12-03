What’s old is new again in a trio of character posters for the upcoming Sony Pictures sequel “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The film is the third in a trilogy of movies starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, with 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” rebooting the franchise for a third time with an all-new cast and ensemble.

But this month’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will bleed together characters from the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies and the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies courtesy of a little thing called the multiverse.

In three new character posters, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from the Maguire-led “Spider-Man 2,” and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from the Garfield-led “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” get their own one-sheets. While Molina’s character looks pretty much exactly the same as when we last saw him in Sam Raimi’s 2004 sequel, Foxx’s character has gotten a bit of an upgrade in the costume department as he’s seemingly ditched the blue aesthetic that was widely ridiculed in his 2014 film (you know, the one that killed the Garfield franchise and led to the Holland reboot in the first place).

A third character poster features Green Goblin, who in 2002’s “Spider-Man” was played by Willem Dafoe. The character has not appeared in any of the Garfield or Holland films just yet, and Dafoe’s iconic laugh was heard in the most recent “No Way Home” trailer, but Dafoe’s appearance hasn’t quite been confirmed just yet. So for now, Goblin remains hooded, although we can reasonably assume that Dafoe will be back.

How do all of these characters come together when Holland’s movies have no continuity with the other Spider-Man movies? Well, in “No Way Home” Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange attempts a spell that goes wrong, which opens up the multiverse and sends these characters from other universes crashing into Holland’s.

These villains aren’t the only past characters rumored to appear in “No Way Home,” as fans are abuzz with the promise of seeing Garfield and Maguire back in the Spidey suit alongside Holland. Secrets are being kept under lock and key for now, but all will be revealed when “Spider-Man: No Way Home” opens exclusively in theaters on Dec. 17.

And there’s more where that came from. Producer Amy Pascal recently made clear her intention to keep making movies with Holland, and Sony has confirmed they’d very much like to continue this partnership with Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team.

Check out the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” posters below.

‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ Electro poster (Columbia Pictures)

‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ Doc Ock poster (Columbia Pictures)