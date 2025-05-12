Prime Video’s ‘Spider-Noir’ Shares First Look at Nicolas Cage’s Marvel Antihero

Prime Video shared a first look at Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir in the streamer’s new live-action series premiering in 2026. The image, which was shared during Amazon’s upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday, features Cage in the Marvel antihero’s iconic black suit.

“Spider-Noir” tells the story of of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

In addition to Cage, the series stars Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez and Jack Huston. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.

“Spider-Noir” is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Oren Uziel (“The Lost City,” “22 Jump Street”) and Steve Lightfoot (“Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Shantaram”) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Harry Bradbeer (“Fleabag,” “Killing Eve”) is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for Lord Miller along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear, while Pascal executive produces via Pascal Pictures.

The highly anticipated series, which will be available in both black and white and color, will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel, then globally on Prime Video the next day in more than 240 countries and territories thereafter.