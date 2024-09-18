Prime Video’s ‘Spider-Noir’ Adds Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton and More Opposite Nicolas Cage

Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice and Amanda Schull are set to appear as recurring guest stars in “Spider-Noir.”

The group joins previously announced series regulars Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li and Jack Huston.

Based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, the live-action series tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

The series is executive produced by co-showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal and Harry Bradbeer, who is set to direct the first two episodes. Lord and Miller executive produce through Lord Miller along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear, while Pascal EPs via Pascal Pictures.

“Spider-Noir,” which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel, followed by a global launch on Prime Video.

Haas rose to prominence in the 1985 film “Witness,” opposite Harrison Ford and can be seen in the third season of “The Righteous Gemstones,” as well as “Babylon” opposite Brad Bitt and Margot Robbie. Other notable credits include Rian Johnson’s “Brick,” Steve McQueen’s “Widows,” Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” and Christopher Nolan’s “Inception.” Haas is represented by Paradigm, LBI Entertainment, and Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich Goodell & Gellman.

Britton is the breakout star of Netflix’s “Mindhunter” and was most recently seen opposite Tom Hanks in the Sony feature “A Man Called Otto.” His other notable credits include Hulu’s “Shrill,” Spectrum and Lionsgate’s “Manhunt: Deadly Games,” Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and “The Women in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window,” HBO’s “Barry” and “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.” He will be seen next in 2025 in both Bong Joon-ho’s epic space drama “Mickey 17” for Warner Bros. and the science fiction feature “Hope” from Korean director Na Hong-jin. Britton is represented by UTA, Venture Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Christopher got his start at just three years old on the streaming series “Mr. Mom,” a reboot of the beloved ’80s film of the same name. Soon after, he took on the role of Thomas DiMera on “Days of Our Lives,” for which he would go on to earn a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2023. Other TV credits include “Fuller House,” “American Horror Stories,” “Station-19,” “NCIS,” “The Rookie,” “9-1-1” and “High Potential.” He will next appear alongside Josh Brolin and Julia Garner in Zach Cregger’s “Weapons” for New Line Cinema. Christopher is represented by Zuri Agency, Evolve Talent Management and Yorn, Levine, Barnes

Kostroff is best known for his work in HBO’s “Wizard of Lies,” “The Deuce,” “The Plot Against America” and five seasons as gang attorney Maury Levy in “The Wire.” He’s also had recurring roles on “The Blacklist,” “Platonic,” “Billions” and “Law & Order: SVU.” Kostroff is repped by BRS Gage and Caleigh Vancata at Schiowitz Artists Inc.

MacArthur most recently appeared in Sony’s “No Hard Feelings” and Peacock’s “Killing It.” His previous credits include writing for and starring opposite Danny McBride on HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” as well as appearing in Universal’s “Halloween Kills” and Netflix’s “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” and writing and starring in Fox’s “The Mick.” Up next, he’ll appear alongside Kate Hudson in the Mindy Kaling Netflix series “Running Point.” MacArthur is repped by UTA, Haven Entertainment and Yorn Levine Barnes.

Massingill’s credits include recurring guest star roles on Peacock’s “Killing It,” HBO’s “Barry,” Hulu’s “Catch 22,” Starz’s “Hightown” and AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Halt and Catch Fire.” He is managed by Venture Entertainment Partners, his agencies are Ellis Talent Group and J Pervis Talent, and attorney Matt Rosen at GGSSC.

Rice starred in Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty,” Amazon’s “The Last Tycoon” opposite Matt Bomer and USA Network’s “Suits.” She is represented by The Kohner Agency, Artists First and legal representatives Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman.

Schull is known for her starring role as Katrina Bennet in “Suits,” as well as her roles in “12 Monkeys,” “One Tree Hill,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Recruit” and “911: Lonestar.” She is repped by Sweeney Entertainment and Innovative Artists.