‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Returns to No. 1 at Box Office as ‘The Flash’ Drops 72%

Audiences are making it clear which superhero film they prefer at the box office right now, as Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has returned to the No. 1 spot in its fourth weekend in theaters while Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” has suffered a 72% second weekend drop, the worst for the soon-to-be-finished DC Extended Universe.

“Across the Spider-Verse” earned $19.3 million this weekend, continuing its strong run as it passed $500 million in global grosses earlier this past week. With $317 million grossed domestically and over $525 million worldwide, “Across the Spider-Verse” is on the doorstep of passing the $563.7 million global total of the 2011 live-action/CGI hybrid “The Smurfs” and becoming Sony Pictures Animation’s highest grossing movie ever.

“The Flash,” meanwhile, has collapsed from its $55 million opening to $15.3 million, suffering a second weekend drop worse than that of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which had much more room to fall from its $106 million opening, and the 70% drop of James Gunn’s DC film “The Suicide Squad,” which came out during the early stages of the COVID box office recovery process in August 2021.

As noted in our box office analysis last week of the struggles of “The Flash” and Disney/Pixar’s “Elemental,” the DC film suffered from multiple problems, including tepid word-of-mouth upon release, the deep disinterest among casual audiences in DC given its impending reboot, and lead star Ezra Miller’s public scandals, which left Warner Bros. unable to build a marketing campaign around the actor playing the film’s title star like most superhero films.

Depending on how Sunday shakes out, “The Flash” could even fall to No. 4 on the charts behind Sony’s R-rated comedy “No Hard Feelings,” which is currently estimated for a $15.1 million opening from 3,208 theaters.

With a reported $45 million budget before marketing, “No Hard Feelings” still has work to do to turn a theatrical profit and must leg out among younger adult audiences looking for raunchy laughs. The film earned a B+ on CinemaScore and 4/5 on PostTrak, along with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 68% critics and 88% audience.

More to come…