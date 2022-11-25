Oh Yeong-su, ‘Squid Game’ Golden Globe Winner, Indicted in Korea for Sexual Misconduct

‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong-su has been indicted in Korea on sexual misconduct charges.

According to local reports and AFP, the 78-year-old actor, who was Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Oh Il-nam in the popular Netflix series, was indicted without detention for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman’s body in 2017.

The case, which was closed earlier this year, was reportedly reopened following an appeal from the woman.

In a statement, Oh told local news outlet JTBC that he “just held her hand to guide the way around the lake.”

“I apologised because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges,” he added.

A representative from the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office told AFP that everything reported by local media on Oh is “not factually correct.”

A spokesperson for Netflix did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

In June, Netflix announced that Squid Game would be returning for a second season.