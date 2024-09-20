‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Teaser: Lee Jung-jae Is Back in the Game

Lee Jung-jae’s Gi-hun is re-entering the game in “Squid Game” Season 2.

In a teaser for the new season, which debuts Dec. 26 on Netflix, Gi-hun is abruptly woken up in the middle of the night by a ring at the door. Answering with a gun up, he comes face-to-face with the masked leader behind Squid Game, known as the Front Man.

Before he knows it, Gi-hun is back in the arena as Player 456 and operations have remained status quo as he and 455 other players go head-to-head in a series of games with the promise of the winner taking home $456 million.

The official logline for Season 2 is as follows: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Season 2 also stars Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon and Gong Yoo, while new ensemble cast members include Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-wook, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Lee David, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, Won Ji-an and Choi Seung-hyun (aka T.O.P).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GqzyjUbT4c

Season 1 debuted three years ago in September 2021, and received 14 Emmy nominations and six Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2022 for Lee Jung-jae.

In July, director, writer and EP Hwang Dong-hyuk announced the drama series would conclude with a third and final season, which he revealed would debut sometime in 2025.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new ‘Squid Game’ grow and bear fruit through the end of this story,” Hwang said. “We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone.”

“Squid Game” Season 2 premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix. Season 1 and “Squid Game: The Challenge” are currently available to stream.



