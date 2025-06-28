‘Squid Game’ Star Jo Yu-ri Unpacks Jun-hee’s Impossible Decision in Episode 4

The Netflix actor and singer also tells TheWrap the moment she stopped trusting Myung-gi

Squid Game
Jo Yu-ri as Jun-hee in Squid Game Season 3 (Photo Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Squid Game” Season 3, Episode 4.

Once Jo Yu-ri learned what was going to happen in Season 3 of “Squid Game,” she felt that Jun-hee’s fate was “inevitable.” After giving birth in the middle of the hide-and-seek game, she knew that Jun-hee wouldn’t last long in the games. But that didn’t make her death any less emotional.

“Reading about her death was definitely shocking. I feel like it was an inevitable choice that came from her being backed into a corner,” Jo told TheWrap. “It was heartbreaking. That really motivated me to portray her as truthfully as possible.”

That dedication comes through in Jo’s portrayal of Jun-hee’s labor scene. The actor and former member of Iz*One noted that the birthing scene was “actually harder than I thought” and that she had doubts prior to filming it. To prepare for the scene, she asked several people for advice, including her co-star Kang Ae-sim, who plays Geum-ja.

“In the beginning, I was thinking what movements would portray the pain of childbirth. There was someone around me who had recently given birth, and she gave me really useful advice. She said when you’re actually in the thick of it, you’re almost in a trance. The only thing that you actually hear are the nurses yelling at you to push,” Jo said. “Ae-sim was the one who really helped me and supported me, and so thanks to her, I was really able to do a good job.”

Jo was also told that the pain of childbirth becomes so intense that some mothers actually want to rip something apart. “Imagining that I was clawing the walls, the stone walls, that was also a helpful physical sensation to hold onto,” Jo said.

Going into the jump rope game in Episode 4, Jun-hee is at a severe disadvantage. Not only is she still exhausted from having recently given birth, she has to hold onto her child while balancing on her one good leg. Even with Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) help, Jun-hee accepts she’s not going to make it past this game.

Read Next
With Its Final Episodes Almost Here, 'Squid Game' Joins the Top 10 Titles That Excite Audiences Most

Her decision to give Gi-hun her baby isn’t a surprising one. After all, he’s one of the very few trustworthy players left in the game as well as a previous winner. It makes since she would leave her child with the man who represents his best chance at survival. What is surprising is that Jun-hee rejects arguably her only chance at surviving. As the timer ticks down, the father of her child, Myung-gi (Im Si-wan) approaches her and offers his help. Instead of attempting the deadly jump rope game with him, she pushes Myung-gi away, choosing instead to jump to her death.

Myung-gi’s murder of Jun-hee’s friend Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon) is a major reason why she no longer trusts him. But Jo thinks that Jun-hee’s distrust goes deeper than these last few episodes.

“He also partners with Nam-gyu [Roh Jae-won] to kill others, and that also comes across as very shocking for Jun-hee. That’s the point where she starts to see him as inhumane and not as a human being. That was one of the points where she decides she can’t fully rely on Myung-gi to take care of her child,” Jo explained.

“Squid Game” is now streaming on Netflix.

Lee Byung-hun on "The Tonight Show"
Read Next
'Squid Game' Star Lee Byung-hun Teases That a Player Will Learn the Front Man's Identity in Season 3 | Video

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

Comments