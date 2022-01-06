Filming on Paramount’s “Star Trek: Picard” has been paused, an individual with knowledge of the production confirmed to TheWrap on Thursday.

However, the source did not confirm reports that 50 COVID cases were the reason behind the shutdown. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the COVID positives happened Monday, the first day back after the holiday break. Deadline reported star Patrick Stewart, 81, was not among those to test positive.

As a rule, parent company CBS does not comment on reports of COVID cases.

The crew is one of the biggest in production right now, with more than 450 employees.

The series marks Stewart’s return to his beloved “Star Trek: The Next Generation” character, Jean-Luc Picard. The show debuted on CBS All Access in January 2020. The name of the streaming service has since been changed to Paramount+.

After its third season renewal in September 2021, it is currently shooting its second and third seasons back-to-back. The second season is set to debut on in February 2022, with the third premiering in early 2023.

The sci-fi series is just one of several productions affected by the Omicron surge, which has forced the postponement of such major events as the Grammy Awards, which were set to take place Jan. 31, and prompted the Sundance Film Festival to return to its 2021 virtual model.

“Star Trek: Picard” costars Brent Spiner, John de Lancie, Jeri Ryan, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Orla Brady, Annie Wersching.

It’s from CBS Television Studios, in association with Secret Hideout, Weed Road Pictures, Escapist Fare, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Alex Kurtzman is an executive producer on the series, with Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas acting as co-showrunners.