‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Finds New Streaming Home at Netflix

After being canceled and removed from Paramount+, “Star Trek Prodigy” has found a new streaming home: Netflix.

The series will debut on the streamer later in 2023. Additionally, a second season of the series is currently in production and is slated to debut on Netflix in 2024.

“Thank you to our incredible ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that’s always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman said in a press release. “We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can’t wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world.”

“I’ve always held that the ‘Star Trek’ fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world. They have shown their collective passion, and we’re happy to be able to celebrate ‘Prodigy’ once again,” Kate Mulgrew, voice of Admiral Janeway, said.

In June, the children’s animated series was among several titles that were removed from Paramount+ ahead of its integration with Showtime. Other Paramount+ originals such as “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” “The Game” and “Queen of the Universe” were also removed. Nickelodeon and CBS Studios were given the option to shop the series to other networks.

This isn’t the first time Nickelodeon has partnered with Netflix on a project. In 2019, the they released two movies based on beloved Nicktoons, “Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus” and “Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling.” The two are also partnering together on the upcoming live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

“Star Trek: Prodigy” is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences. The animated show follows a crew of young aliens who commandeer a ship and have to figure out how to work together while navigating the galaxy and searching for a better future. Over the course of their adventure, they come to learn about Starfleet.

The animated series stars Kate Mulgrew (“Orange Is the New Black”), Brett Gray (“On My Block”), Ella Purnell (“Yellowjackets”), Rylee Alazraqui, Angus Imrie (“The Kid Who Would Be King”), Jason Mantzoukas (“Big Mouth”), Dee Bradley Baker (“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”), John Noble (“Fringe”) and Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”). Recurring stars include Daveed Diggs (“The Little Mermaid”), Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”), Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”), Robert Beltran (“Star Trek: Voyager”) and Billy Campbell (“The Killing”).

The series was developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters,” “Ninjago”), along with Alex Kurtzman and his team at Secret Hideout. It was produced by CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions, Nickelodeon Animation, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment