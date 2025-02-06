The ‘Star Trek’ Franchise Has Made $2.6 Billion for Streaming Services | Charts

“Star Trek: Section 31” premiered on Jan. 24 on Paramount+. Originally planned as a spinoff series from “Star Trek: Discovery”, it was reimagined as a movie to be released on Paramount+, making this the first “Star Trek” movie to premiere since “Star Trek Beyond” in 2016.

Parrot Analytics Streaming Economics System shows how the long running Star Trek franchise has been a reliable money maker not only for Paramount+ but other streaming platforms around the globe. From Q1 2020 until Q3 2024 our model estimates that shows and movies in the “Star Trek” franchise have generated over $2.6 billion in subscriber revenue for major streamers globally.

Since 2020, Netflix has been the platform that has realized the most global value from the “Star Trek” franchise. This