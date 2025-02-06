The ‘Star Trek’ Franchise Has Made $2.6 Billion for Streaming Services | Charts

Netflix has realized the most global value from the Paramount-owned franchise, but Paramount+ is gaining ground as it expands internationally, grows its subscriber base and pulls back the rights from competing platforms

Patrick Stewart as Picard in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Star Trek: Section 31” premiered on Jan. 24 on Paramount+. Originally planned as a spinoff series from “Star Trek: Discovery”, it was reimagined as a movie to be released on Paramount+, making this the first “Star Trek” movie to premiere since “Star Trek Beyond” in 2016.

Parrot Analytics Streaming Economics System shows how the long running Star Trek franchise has been a reliable money maker not only for Paramount+ but other streaming platforms around the globe. From Q1 2020 until Q3 2024 our model estimates that shows and movies in the “Star Trek” franchise have generated over $2.6 billion in subscriber revenue for major streamers globally.

Since 2020, Netflix has been the platform that has realized the most global value from the “Star Trek” franchise. This

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

