Star Wars Celebration to Return Home to Los Angeles for 50th Anniversary Edition

People dressed with Star Wars characters costumes walk along the streets of Mexico City during the 6th Star Wars Convention, in Mexico City, Mexico on November 17, 2024 (Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Star Wars Celebration will return to Los Angeles in 2027 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first “Star Wars” movie. This will mark the first time the biennial event has taken place in LA since the film’s 30th anniversary in 2007.

The news was announced during closing ceremonies at Star Wars Celebration Japan on Sunday.

The event returned to Japan for the first time since 2008 this month — only the second time it has been held on the Asian continent. More than 100,000 fans showed up, an increase of 8% over 2023 attendance in London. The Japanese Celebration included over 26 hours of programming on three stages as well as over 100 hours of fan panels.

Fans in attendance were also the first to get an update on the Ryan Gosling-led “Star Wars: Starfighter” film, set to be released Memorial Day weekend in 2027. “Star Wars: Starfighter,” which will be directed by Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling, is a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.”

“There are many rumors, some true, some not. … This is not a prequel, this is not a sequel. It’s a new adventure,” Levy said. “It was a great process. This is no longer a Star Wars movie in development. This is a Star Wars movie we’re making this fall!”

“This script is so good,” Gosling added. “It’s filled with so much heart and adventure and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn.

Lucasfilm also announced a new long-form series. “The Ninth Jedi” is a spin-off from a “Visions” short by writer-director Kenji Kamiyama.

