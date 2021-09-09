Steph Curry to Produce Fencing Family Film ‘Black Brother, Black Brother’ at Netflix

Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media will produce a family film for Netflix, “Black Brother, Black Brother,” that’s set in the world of fencing.

The film is based on a book by Jewell Parker Rhodes, which landed in Curry’s Underrated Book Club and marks the author’s second book to be optioned into a film.

Curry and Erick Peyton will produce “Black Brother, Black Brother” on behalf of Unanimous Media. Brian Tetsuro Ivie will serve as a creative producer for Unanimous Media and is leading development on the project.

The film and the book follow 12-year-old Donte, who wishes he were more like his popular, lighter-skinned brother, Trey. After being framed by the school bully, and school fencing captain, for something he didn’t do, Donte joins a local youth center and meets disgraced former Olympic fencer Arden Jones. With Arden’s help, he starts training as a competitive fencer, setting his sights on taking down his nemesis.

“Jewell’s ‘Black Brother, Black Brother’ is a powerful story that addresses prejudice, colorism and bullying through an amazing sports lens. We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix, it is really the only place it belongs,” Curry and Peyton said in a statement.

Unanimous Media launched Pathways Alliance this spring as a developmental arm of the production company dedicated to giving diverse authors the opportunity to share their creative voices. The program creates an immersive production experience built to nurture the development of refreshing new stories and to support the next generation of authors who tell them.

Parker Rhodes is the author of several books for adults and youth. Her 2018 novel “Ghost Boys” was recently acquired by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures and has won over 30 literary awards, including the Jane Addams Peace Award and Walter Dean Myers Award. She is also the author of “Paradise on Fire,” “Towers Falling” and the celebrated Louisiana Girls’ Trilogy: “Ninth Ward,” “Sugar” and “Bayou Magic.”