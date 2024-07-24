Steph Curry Welcomes Middle School Teammate to the ‘Stephaverse’ in First Trailer For ‘Mr Throwback’ | Video

The trailer for NBA star Stephen Curry’s Peacock mockumentary, “Mr. Throwback” premiered Wednesday.

The comedy series from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, follows a once sixth-grade basketball legend (Adam Pally) turned down-on-his-luck memorabilia vendor. Wanting to take his own life back, he turns to the one guy with the “ass-saving power” to give him the confidence to do it – NBA legend and former middle school teammate Stephen Curry, played by himself.

“I was excited to step into the world of scripted comedy with ‘Mr. Throwback,’ a story with love for family and friends at its center,” Curry said on making his scripted television debut. “I’m looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before, and hope they feel connected to the characters and the dilemmas they face throughout the series,”

Pally, who you may recognize from “Happy Endings” and “The Mindy Project,” stars alongside Ego Nwodim “SNL” and Ayden Mayeri (“I Love That For You”).

Ego Nwodim as Kimberly, Adam Pally as Danny, Stephen Curry as himself. (Credit: David Moir/Peacock)

“People love a redemption story, but you know what people love even more? A trainwreck,” Nwodim’s character Kimberly says in a confessional in the new trailer.

Curry and Pally both executive produce the show with writers David Caspe, Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman, who worked together on the ABC sitcom “Happy Endings.”

“I am honored to have joined Adam, Ego, Ayden and the producing team of David Caspe, Matthew Libman, Daniel Libman and David Wain to create this series along with Erick Peyton steering the ship at Unanimous Media,” Curry said.

Curry is no stranger to Hollywood. The Warriors basketball star has his own production company, Unanimous Media. He has executive produced several projects, including Apple TV+ documentary “Underrated,” mini-golf game show “Holey Moley” and animated series “Good Times.”

This won’t be the only way you can watch Curry on the NBC streamer this year. The four-time NBA champ will be competing for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics. He will be playing alongside Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Watch the trailer below:

“Mr. Throwback” will premiere on Peacock August 8. The mockumentary miniseries will have six 30-minute episodes.