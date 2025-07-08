In an open letter, Stephanie Mills called on Essence Festival to correct the organization’s slew of “operational deficiencies” that she says ultimately negatively impacted her music performance this past weekend.

“I am writing to share my feedback following my performance at this year’s Essence Festival,” Mills said in her statement, which she pinned to her Instagram account on Tuesday. “While I remain grateful for the opportunity to have participated, my overall experience was unfortunately marred by significant production issues that negatively impacted both my performance and the artist experience as a whole.”

Essence Festival did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In her message, which was issued by her company Mills Entertainment Group, the singer and actress said she believes the issues she experienced are the result of “broader organizational shortcomings” at the festival.

“The scheduling and time management were severely lacking, creating a chaotic and stressful environment backstage,” Mills said. “This disorganization cascaded onto the stage, impacting the flow of the event and ultimately diminishing the quality of the performances.”

She added that between “logistical issues,” sound system technical difficulties were “deeply problematic.” She said that she was not the only performer who dealt with the supposed shortfalls.

“These issues were not isolated incidents, but rather persistent problems that severely hampered my ability to deliver my performance to the best of my ability, and I understand I wasn’t alone in experiencing these problems,” Mills said. “This lack of technical preparedness is unacceptable for an event of Essence Festival’s caliber and prestige.”

She continued: “These operational deficiencies ultimately detracted not only from the artists’ performances, but more importantly, from the audience experience. The energy and excitement were repeatedly disrupted, creating a less-than-ideal atmosphere for attendees.”

As she closed out her statement, Mills said the Essence Festival’s production execution fell beneath her expectations, given the event’s rich and praised history. She added that the organization should review this year’s event in an effort to curve similar errors in the future.

“The overall level of professionalism I witnessed fell far short of the standards I’d expect from such a highly regarded festival,” Mills wrote. “I believe a comprehensive review of organizational structure and operational management is necessary to ensure that future Essence Festivals run smoothly and meet the high standards associated with the brand.”

She concluded: “I sincerely hope that my feedback will be taken seriously and utilized to address these significant concerns, ensuring a vastly improved experience for both the artists and attendees in the years to come.”

Mills performed at the Essence Festival this past Sunday at the Superlounge as part of the festival’s third day of events at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Her message came after Lauryn Hill made headlines for performing in a nearly empty arena at 2:30 a.m. While the singer has previously garnered a reputation for running late for her showtimes, Essence clarified the situation in a statement on Monday.

“She arrived on schedule, stepped on that stage, and delivered the kind of performance only a legend can,” a spokesperson said. “The delay? Not hers. We will take that. The moment? One for the books. The legacy? Still unmatched. Put some respect on her name. Keep the takes, but keep her out of them. All love and deep profound admiration for Ms. Lauryn Hill.”