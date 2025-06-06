Stephen Colbert Recaps Trump-Musk Social Media War: ‘I’m Just Glad Jeff Epstein Isn’t Alive to See Any of This’ | Video

Stephen Colbert’s Thursday night “Late Show” monologue recapped the social media feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk that escalated into governmental threats and accusations about Trump allegedly being in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“I hope you’ve stocked your family shelter with portable water and dehydrated turkey chili because, ladies and gentlemen, a full-scale flame war has broken out between the world’s most famous besties,” Colbert announced at the top of his CBS monologue. He then refuted Trump’s claim Thursday morning that he has helped Musk a lot by joking that he “helped” the billionaire “declutter his bank account of $288 million dusty dollars.”

Colbert additionally pushed back at Trump’s remark on Truth Social that Musk just “went crazy” over his Big, Beautiful Bill. “I’m sorry … ‘Went crazy’? Elon, has always lived at the geographic center of insanitude,” he said. “He’s not the Mayor of Crazytown. He’s the Governor of Off-His-Medsylvania.”

Ultimately, the “Late Show” host said, “You know what, folks? I’m just glad Jeff Epstein isn’t alive to see any of this.” You can watch the full “Late Show” monologue yourself in the video, below.

Despite Trump’s insistence that Musk wanted him to support electric vehicles that “nobody else wanted,” Colbert pointed out that the president not only promoted Tesla’s cars at the White House in March, but also bought one that is still parked at the presidential residence. “So now Donald Trump is a Tesla owner who hates Elon Musk … he’s never been more relatable,” Colbert joked. “Trump’s going to have to get one of those bumper stickers for his Tesla that says, ‘I bought this before Elon told everyone I was on Epstein’s plane.’”

In reaction to Musk’s “big bomb” tweet alleging that Trump is mentioned in the government’s classified Epstein Files, Colbert asked, “Is this Twitter war a Cheesy Gordita Crunchwrap Supreme? Because it’s dripping hot, messy filth and I am eating up every sloppy bite.”

The comedian also noted that Musk retweeted a post on X saying that Trump should be impeached. “Oh my sweet lord, I agree with Elon Musk,” he said with feigned horror, before asking his phone: “Siri, what is the current temperature of Hell?”