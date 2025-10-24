Colbert Skewers Trump for Blocking ‘Ridiculous’ Ballroom Demolitions by Linking Everything Back to Epstein | Video

Stephen Colbert skewered President Donald Trump in his “Late Show” monologue on Thursday — not just for his White House demolitions, but also his administration’s attempts at obstructing said construction from the view of Americans.

“As of this morning, the East Wing looked like a rotisserie chicken your dog got into,” he began. “That is very upsetting to look at, I realize that — and you know the administration knows that, because today, the Secret Service closed access to the Ellipse Park, which is a public park, from which journalists had been capturing live images of the East Wing demolition.”

“Well, that makes sense. If none of it’s on camera, they can just claim the East Wing hanged itself in prison,” Colbert continued, in an apparent reference to Jeffrey Epstein.

“A lot of history being smashed to rubble there. First built in 1902, the East Wing has been the headquarters for presidential spouses since the Carter administration,” the comedian then offered as a history lesson. “In fact, Melania was in the East Wing and I certainly hope they got her out of there because she is often mistaken for a beautiful floor lamp.”

Colbert went on to call out the many top tech and media companies that have been donating to Trump’s personal construction project, for whatever reason.

Play video

“Trump has received a lot of money for his ball-doggle from graveling corporations like Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Google, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Meta Platforms and Hard Rock International,” he further noted. “Trump needs all the cash he can get. He repeatedly said that this ballroom would cost $200 million, but now he’s saying it’s $300 million, which is going to buy a lot of ballroom … So remember, corporations, as you bribe the president, no hands.”

Elsewhere in the monologue, Colbert broke down America’s Argentinian beef deal and the recent Louvre heist in terms of East Wing ballroom pricing, while also discussing Amazon’s robotics and Earth’s so-called new moon. Enjoy.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.