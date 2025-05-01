Steve Doocy to Scale Back Role at ‘Fox & Friends,’ Move to Florida | Video

Steve Doocy has an announcement: No, he isn’t retiring, but Thursday marks his last day hosting “Fox & Friends” from the NYC couch.

The longtime Fox News host is scaling back his hosting duties to three days per week and removing himself from the studio. Instead, he will be moving to Florida, where he will tape his segments remotely.

“After decades of getting up at 3:30 and driving to New York City, today is the last day I will host this show… from the couch,” Doocy shared. “I’m not retiring; I’m not leaving the show. I’m still a host, but it’s time for a change.”

“Florida is strategic because it’s going to make it easier for me to report from Florida and other parts of America that don’t get a lot of airtime,” he explained. “I’ll be going from the Carolinas to the Keys, middle America to Mar-a-Lago — so call me the coast-to-coast host.”

“It is a great job, but the hours suck,” Doocy further joked, ultimately noting that he wants to be able to spend more time with his wife, children and grandkids.

The network even celebrated his decision with a full montage of his time on the show — complete with a special video message from President Donald Trump.

“Hi, Steve. It’s your all-time favorite president and I just want to congratulate you on your new and probably enhanced role. I just think you’re a fantastic guy. You’ve always treated me fairly, sometimes a little more fairly than other times, but that’s OK,” he said. “You’ve been really stellar at what you do and your craft, and you’re going to continue. It’s really been an honor to have spent so much time with you and watching you and the whole group in the morning. It’s the No. 1 show in the business and it’s going to stay that way for a long time to come, and you were a big part of it.”

“So thank you for all of your service, because truly, it was service. You’ve worked so hard and now you’re going to have another different dimension at Fox. And who knows? Maybe it’s going to be even bigger and better. But you are a very, very good man and your son is going to represent you well. Peter is of equal talent, at least, in fact, you would say he’s even better than you,” Trump concluded. “So just take care of yourself. Say hello to your family, especially your wife. I know she’s going to be feeling better really soon. And you’re a special guy. Thank you very much, Steve.”

Doocy has been with “Fox & Friends” since its very first year in 1998, and he’s been with Fox News since its debut in 1996.

Meanwhile, his co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones will continue to anchor the show from New York, alongside Janice Dean and Carley Shimkus.