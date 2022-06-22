Steve Fickinger, an ex-Disney creative executive and the independent producer behind “Dear Evan Hansen” and other musicals, died last week at age 62. His niece, Jessica Roy, announced via Facebook that he passed away “suddenly” at his Laguna Beach home on June 17. No cause of death was immediately revealed.

A former stage actor, Fickinger worked his way up from the Disney mail room to become the Director of Creative Development for animated features. During his tenure, he shepherded beloved Disney classics “Mulan,” “Tarzan” and “Lilo & Stitch.”

He would go on to oversee the development of Broadway shows “Aida” and the six-time Tony-winning musical “The Lion King” in his role as Vice President of Creative Development for Disney Theatrical Group.

Eventually, he founded FickStern Productions, where he produced the Tony-winning smash hit musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”

More to come…