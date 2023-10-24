Steven Weisberg, who edited films for directors like Alfonso Cuarón, Barry Sonnenfeld, Rodrigo García and others, has died at the age of 68.

Weisberg died on Oct. 16 at the Motion Picture and Television County House and Hospital. His ex-wife, Susan Ellicott, announced his death to The Hollywood Reporter. He was living at the Woodland Hills facility, receiving treatment for the last five years for early onset Alzheimer’s. He received that diagnosis at the age of 55.

Born in New York City on Jan. 16, 1955, Steven Charles Weisberg attended Syracuse University and Binghamton University. He began working as an editor in the 1980s, receiving his first credit as an associate editor on “Gaby: A True Story” in 1987.

He would work with Cuarón on “A Little Princess” in 1995, “Great Expectations” in 1998 and “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” in 2004. Along with those films, he cut Barry Sonnenfeld’s Fox pilot for a live-action version of “The Tick” in 2001, along with Sonnenfeld’s features “Big Trouble” and “Men in Black II.” Both movies opened in 2002.

Along with editing films like “The Cable Guy, “Permanent Midnight,” “Nurse Betty,” “I Am David,” “The Producers,” “Man of the Year” and “Mr. Magnorium’s Wonder Emporium” in the 1990s and 2000s, he would start Lush Meadow Productions in 2008. Among his final films as an editor were “Morning Glory” in 2010, “Albert Noobs” in 2011 and “Hope Springs” in 2012.

He was married to Susan Ellicott from 1996 to 2008, and he is survived by her along with his sons Nathaniel and Joseph.