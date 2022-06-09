(TheWrap)

Storyblocks CEO T.J. Leonard’s Mission Is to Rid the World of Horrible Stock Videos

by | June 9, 2022 @ 4:15 PM

Office With a View: The marketing exec talks about moving away from traditional media assets to more authentic, personal content

How many times have you watched YouTube videos or docuseries only to come across terrible stock images or poor-quality footage? That’s what Storyblocks is trying to eliminate — both for the audience and the content creators producing those videos.

“Through the evolution of our business, our relationship to the creator economy changed,” Storyblocks CEO T.J. Leonard told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View. Leonard comes from a marketing and mobile background and took over running the video creation platform in 2016.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

